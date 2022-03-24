Philippe Coutinho praises Aston Villa players and staff

Coutinho has scored four goals in 10 appearances since arriving on loan in January from Barcelona, a club where he has struggled to live up to his £142million transfer fee after joining from Liverpool four years ago.
Villa have the option to sign him for £33m this summer though any deal will depend on the 29-year-old agreeing to a significant salary cut.
For now the focus for both player and club is on performances. Speaking while away on international duty with Brazil, Coutinho said: “The Premier League is a league I know and I feel good playing. In addition, I was very well received by everyone and this helped a lot.
“Me and Steven Gerrard had a conversation that made me feel very comfortable and motivated. He talked about the Villa project, the goals, what he expected of me and it was something I was looking for too. I believe we made a good decision and things are going well.”