Philippe Coutinho praises Aston Villa players and staff

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has scored four goals in 10 appearances since arriving on loan in January from Barcelona, a club where he has struggled to live up to his £142million transfer fee after joining from Liverpool four years ago.

Villa have the option to sign him for £33m this summer though any deal will depend on the 29-year-old agreeing to a significant salary cut.

For now the focus for both player and club is on performances. Speaking while away on international duty with Brazil, Coutinho said: “The Premier League is a league I know and I feel good playing. In addition, I was very well received by everyone and this helped a lot.