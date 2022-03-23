Aston Villa's Lucas Digne hoping to return for Wolves derby clash

Lucas Digne

The £25million January signing missed last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury but is hopeful of being fit for the derby at Molineux.

Digne is continuing his rehab while away with France during the international break and could even make a return to action in the second of their friendly matches against South Africa in Lille on Tuesday.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been working with the club’s under-23s this week as he eyes a return to first-team training before the Wolves clash.