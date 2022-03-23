Aston Villa's Lucas Digne hoping to return for Wolves derby clash

The £25million January signing missed last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury but is hopeful of being fit for the derby at Molineux.
Digne is continuing his rehab while away with France during the international break and could even make a return to action in the second of their friendly matches against South Africa in Lille on Tuesday.
Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been working with the club’s under-23s this week as he eyes a return to first-team training before the Wolves clash.
Nakamba has not featured since undergoing knee surgery in December but is now poised to boost boss Steven Gerrard’s options as Villa look to secure a top-half finish over the final Premier League run-in.