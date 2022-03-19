What channel is Aston Villa vs Arsenal? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after his side's 2-1 loss away to West Ham

Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon, as they will look to return to winning ways following their 2-1 loss to West Ham on Sunday.

Defeat at the London Stadium brought a three-match winning run to an end, but Villa have the chance to secure back-to-back wins at home for the first time since January 2021 - an inconsistent run that sums up their season with up and down performances.

Philippe Coutinho will look to continue his fine form in front of the Villa faithful since arriving from Barcelona in January, with three of his four goals and all three assists coming at Villa Park.

Another January signing, Calum Chambers, will be coming up against his former side after leaving North London for Birmingham. The defender will feel he has a point to prove after spending eight years on the books at the Gunners, whilst also going out on loan spells at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Arsenal come off the back of a defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates. The midweek loss saw the Gunners' unbeaten run of six come to an end, so they will be hoping for a quick bounce back as they chase Champions League football.

The North-London side remain in pole position for a top-four finish, as they sit in 4th place with games in hand over the chasing pack.

After playing on Wednesday evening, and this match being played at midday on Saturday, Mikel Arteta blasted the Premier League for making them play again so quickly, saying, "Thank you so much to the Premier League, to do that and they’ve done it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United, so if they want to give them any advantage, I say to them today, thank you so much for doing that."

Arsenal were victorious in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium in October, winning 3-1.

What time is Aston Villa vs Arsenal?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, and is the only Premier League fixture taking place on Saturday due to FA Cup fixtures taking place.

Where to follow Aston Villa vs Arsenal

The match will be shown live on BT Sport. Coverage begins on BT Sport 1 at 11.30am.

For those without BT Sport, live commentary will be available on the talkSPORT network.

Team news

Villa will be without French left-back Lucas Digne, after he suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to West Ham.

Both Emiliano Martinez and Calum Chambers will be hoping Steven Gerrard gives them the opportunity to face their former side.

Mikel Arteta has just the one doubt for the game, Takehiro Tomiyasu who missed the last seven matches due to injury may be back in time, but the Arsenal manager said it will depend on how he trains.

Next fixture