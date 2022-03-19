Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam handed England call up and pens new contract

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Young Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam had a day to remember after being handed a first international call-up and signing a new five-and-a-half year contract.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: .Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 17, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: .Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 17, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 18-year-old, who joined Villa from Albion last summer, has agreed a deal through to 2027.

Iroegbunam has made only one substitute appearance for Villa’s first-team but has been a regular on the bench in recent months and is highly-rated by boss Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff.

He has also caught the eye of the England scouts and was yesterday named in the under-19 squad for matches against the Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Portugal, the first of which takes place at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium next Wednesday.

Villa hope to have Lucas Digne back for the derby at Wolves a fortnight today. Digne, who has a muscle injury, will continue rehab while on international duty with France.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News