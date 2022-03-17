Aston Villa have plenty left to play for insists Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

With 10 matches remaining, Villa sit ninth in the table, nine points adrift of eighth-placed Tottenham. But while their current position is now most likely the highest they can finish, Gerrard is demanding his players remain focused.

Villa have not finished in the top half of the Premier League since 2011 and the boss explained: “Let’s stay calm, let’s reset and get ready for Arsenal. There are 10 games to go and a lot to play for in terms of where we finish.