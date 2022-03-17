Notification Settings

Aston Villa have plenty left to play for insists Steven Gerrard

By Matt Maher

Steven Gerrard insists Villa still have plenty left to play for as they prepare to take on high-flying Arsenal.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
With 10 matches remaining, Villa sit ninth in the table, nine points adrift of eighth-placed Tottenham. But while their current position is now most likely the highest they can finish, Gerrard is demanding his players remain focused.

Villa have not finished in the top half of the Premier League since 2011 and the boss explained: “Let’s stay calm, let’s reset and get ready for Arsenal. There are 10 games to go and a lot to play for in terms of where we finish.

“We’re satisfied (with our progress) but there is still a lot of room for improvement. We need to try and finish as strong as we can and then try to get some more support where we can for the players moving forward.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

