Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

E&S Villa Podcast: Season 1 Episode 11 - A good run and a reality check

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa correspondent and Chief Sports Writer Matt Maher is joined by Jonny Drury to discuss the latest goings on down at Villa Park.

Listen to the latest episode of the E&S Villa podcast
Listen to the latest episode of the E&S Villa podcast

Matt and Jonny look back at Villa's three game winning run which saw them net nine goals without conceding - before they were brought back down to earth at West Ham on Saturday.

The pair also discuss the futures of Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho - and when Villa fans may see the return of Marvelous Nakamba.

They also talk about the off field goings on - including the news of Villa being in talks with a Portuguese side about a potential partnership.

And they also look ahead to Villa's Saturday lunchtime clash with in form Arsenal.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News