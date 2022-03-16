E&S Villa Podcast: Season 1 Episode 11 - A good run and a reality check

Matt and Jonny look back at Villa's three game winning run which saw them net nine goals without conceding - before they were brought back down to earth at West Ham on Saturday.
The pair also discuss the futures of Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho - and when Villa fans may see the return of Marvelous Nakamba.
They also talk about the off field goings on - including the news of Villa being in talks with a Portuguese side about a potential partnership.
And they also look ahead to Villa's Saturday lunchtime clash with in form Arsenal.