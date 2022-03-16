Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba targetting Wolves derby return

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The midfielder, absent since December after undergoing knee surgery, is targeting the match at Molineux on April 2 for his comeback.

Nakamba excelled during the early weeks of Steven Gerrard’s reign and his return will provide a timely boost to Villa as they target a strong finish to the season.

Gerrard is faced with a possible midfield reshuffle for this Saturday’s visit of in-form Arsenal with Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers doubts after both required treatment on facial injuries sustained in Sunday’s bruising 2-1 defeat at West Ham.