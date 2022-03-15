Steven Gerrard: Douglas Luiz deserves more Aston Villa credit

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

Luiz will undergo surgery after being kicked in the mouth by Manuel Lanzini during the first half of the match.

The Brazil international received stitches at pitchside before playing on until being substituted for tactical reasons in the 79th minute and his attitude impressed the Villa boss.

Gerrard said: “It was very impressive and it's a side of his game nobody gives him enough credit for.

“That's the type of character I want. When you come to tough places, you stand up and when the game demands bumps and bruises, you stay in for the fight right until the end.”

Luiz is a doubt for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal when Villa get the chance to test themselves against one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams.

The Gunners sit fourth in the table and are favourites to clinch the final Champions League spot.

“It’s a big game and we are looking forward to it,” said midfielder Jacob Ramsey, whose sixth Premier League goal of the season gave Villa late hope at the London Stadium.