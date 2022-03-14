West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1 - Player Ratings

A relatively quiet opening hour before he denied Zouma at point-blank range. Beaten by the power of Yarmolenko and Fornals’ strikes, as he got a hand to both.
Exposed 6
Matty Cash
Almost set up a chance for Ings inside the opening three minutes with a low cross into the box. Busy throughout but lacked quality at key moments.
Running 6
Calum Chambers
It was impossible to begrudge Yarmolenko his moment but Chambers, when watching back the tape, will feel he should have closed the space quicker.
Space 6
Tyrone Mings
An unhappy birthday in the end for the Villa skipper. A steady enough individual performance at the heart of defence.
Steady 6
Lucas Digne
A very brief cameo for the left-back before he was forced off injured. Villa will hope it is not too serious.
Injury 5
John McGinn
The Scot’s workrate is always guaranteed but this was one of those afternoons when too much of what he tried didn’t come off.
Wayward 6
Douglas Luiz
Took a boot to the face in the first half as he looked to clear up his own mistake. Tidy enough on the ball without really standing out.
Kick 6
Jacob Ramsey
Kept plugging away until the end and got his reward with his sixth goal of the season. Set up a chance for Coutinho in the first half.
Goal 6
Philippe Coutinho
Looked dangerous any time he had space but those moments were few and far between. Struggled to have any influence on the game.
Subdued 5
Danny Ings
So close to breaking the deadlock with a shot which Fabianksi brilliantly palmed onto the post. Probably the pivotal moment of the afternoon.
Denied 6
Ollie Watkins
The striker never stops running but this was an afternoon where he did not have the quality to match his effort.
Frustrating 5
Substitutes
Ashley Young 6 (for Digne, 10), Leon Bailey 5 (for Ings, 69), Buendia 7 (for Luiz, 79) Subs not used: Konsa, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Traore, Olsen (gk).