Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Luca Digne 'major doubt' for Arsenal clash

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits Lucas Digne is a “major doubt” for Saturday’s clash with Arsenal after being forced off early in yesterday’s defeat at West Ham.

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne
Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Digne will undergo an MRI scan on a muscle injury and though Gerrard is hopeful the problem isn’t too serious, the left-back's chances of facing the Gunners appear slim.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz is also set for facial surgery after taking a boot to the face during a bruising match at the London Stadium. The Brazil international was caught by Manuel Lanzini late in the first half and though he played on, after receiving stitches, Gerrard believes he will require further treatment.

He said: “We've done our best for the short term in terms of stitching him up. But he's going to need expert help in that to make him look as good as he does.

“Calum Chambers is in a similar situation after getting a forearm smash. There are a lot of ice packs about as well. It goes to show it was a tough physical game.”

The 2-1 defeat ended Villa’s three-match winning streak but Gerrard took no issue with the home team’s approach.

He said: “I was a physical player. We have to welcome that challenge. I was impressed by West Ham in terms of how they looked on the pitch.

“I thought Craig Dawson’s one (on Chambers) could have been avoided. I didn’t think there was any need for the forearm smash. But in terms of the physicality from West Ham, no, we welcome those challenges.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News