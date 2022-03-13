Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa require more physicality

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard walks off the pitch after the final whistle following the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Pablo Fornals got what proved to be the winner as Villa’s resurgence was halted by a 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium.

Gerrard found some positives in his team’s performance but acknowledged the Hammers, who are again challenging for the Champions League places this season, enjoyed a superiority in “stature”.

Strengthening in that area is likely to be a focus of Villa’s summer business as Gerrard said: “We need more profile in our team, stature.

“Looking at both teams, there's a few areas where I thought West Ham had a bit more on than us. I don't think they did technically, in possession, creativity, but in terms of stature. How they defend, for example set plays and crosses, I think there was a gap today.

“We'll keep working. My job, when the time's right, is to get the right support and help to the group, make us stronger in key areas as well. And that's certainly what I analysed today.”

On an emotional afternoon, Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko marked his return to the Hammers team with the opener before Fornals doubled the advantage.

Jacob Ramsey gave Villa, who had earlier struck the post through Danny Ings, late hope with his sixth goal of the season but the defeat leaves them ninth in the table, nine points behind eighth-placed Tottenham.

Gerrard said: “I’m disappointed with the result. I wanted to try and keep the momentum going in terms of the three fantastic results we had before.

“I thought the game was decided on moments rather than us being outplayed or outclassed. I thought there was not too much in the game.

“We took a few bumps and bruises along the way that we will have analyse and get ready for next week.

“We have lost the game on two moments. We have allowed an attacking player to take a touch, turn and have a free shot on our goal.