Steven Gerrard 'extremely' proud of Aston Villa players

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Matty Cash and Calum Chambers earned a victory which saw Villa jump up to ninth in the Premier League table.

Gerrard said: “It was very satisfying. I couldn’t ask for any more from the players. I am extremely proud about how I went about or work tonight and I thought we deserved the win.

“We have dominated the majority of the game. It is not easy coming to teams when there is a chance of manager. We had to control the crowd as well as delivering a performance.

“Once we settled in both halves, some of the football we played and how we dominated out of possession again was a real plus. Three wins on the spin with three clean sheets, we are obviously doing something right.”

Coutinho opened the scoring midway through the first half when his low shot was deflected in by defender Pascal Struijk.

Cash doubled the advantage with his second goal in three games halfway through the second period before Chambers netted his first Villa goal with a sublime finish.

The defender, who joined in January on a free transfer from Arsenal, kept his place in the team despite Ezri Konsa being available again.

Gerrard said: “I think that goal was the knockout blow and icing on the cake. It took a lot of air out of Leeds.

“It was a fantastic finish. He (Chambers) has been absolutely class since coming in, on and off the pitch.

“It wasn’t an easy decision keeping him in the team. But if you want to create a culture when someone comes in and performs well and deserves to keep the shirt you have to be true to that position.

“We have to focus on the next challenge. My job is to keep everyone calm. It is three wins and we deserve a lot of credit and praise, the players do.