How can I watch Leeds vs Aston Villa? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Aston Villa players celebrate

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side seem to have recaptured their form again, after suffering a blip following the turn of the year.

With back-to-back wins against fellow mid-table sides Brighton and Southampton, Villa travel to the league's most out-of -form side in Leeds United.

Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho has brought the magic back to Villa Park with some dazzling performances in recent weeks, racking up three goals and three assists since making his loan move from Barcelona in January.

Leeds will be desperate to get something out of the game, after a torrid run of form has seen the Yorkshire outfit lose five on the bounce.

After Leeds parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa, American coach Jesse Marsch has been tasked with stopping the rot and saving Leeds from falling into the relegation places.

The reverse fixture saw these two sides play out an entertaining 3-3 draw in February.

What time is Leeds United vs Aston Villa?

Leeds vs Villa kicks off at 7.45pm and is one of four games in the Premier League on Thursday.

Where to follow Leeds United vs Aston Villa

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime.

For those without Amazon Prime, live commentary will be available on the talkSPORT network.

Team news

Steven Gerrard has been boosted by the return of duo Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey, giving him a full complement of forward players to choose from.