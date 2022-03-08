Steve Gerrard tells Aston Villa players not to get ahead of themselves

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa head to Elland Road on Thursday looking to record three straight wins for the first time this season.

Saturday’s thumping win over Southampton left them outside the Premier League top half on goal difference alone but Gerrard is refusing to get carried away or set a target for the rest of the campaign.

He said: “I don’t want to get ahead of where we are right now.

“I think it is important to build on the last two wins and try to get a positive result at Leeds. We know what group of the league we are in and who we are trying to stay among and where we are trying to nudge it.

“But we have to be more consistent from now till the end of the season.

“We need to keep that from now until the end of the season and keep being tough to play against and aim as high as we can.