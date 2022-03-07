Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0 - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

Emi Martinez

Saved impressively from Che Adams as Southampton searched for a consolation but that was his only serious exertion of the match. Handling strong as always.

Alert 7

Matty Cash

Set up Ings’ goal with a low cross and was involved in several fine moves. Really strong defensively. A top performance.

Relentless 8

Calum Chambers

Made a strong case to keep his place even when Konsa is back available. Sublime pass with the outside of his boot to create Villa’s second.

Statement 7

Tyrone Mings

Not a day when you particularly noticed Villa’s skipper and for a central defender that is a good thing. A commanding performance.

Physical 7

Ashley Young

A return to form for the veteran after stepping in to fill the void left by Lucas Digne. Used all of his experience.

Resurgent 7

John McGinn

Another bustling performance from the Scot to follow up his resurgence at Brighton. Perseverance helped make Villa’s third.

Busy 7

Douglas Luiz

Has come in for criticism of late but this was a far more disciplined display which included his first goal for more than two years.

Goal 7

Jacob Ramsey

A solid performance from the youngster overshadowed by some special ones from team-mates.

Steady 6

Philippe Coutinho

The only criticism of the Brazil international was he should probably have had a hat-trick. A quality player operating near the top of his game.

Sublime 8

Danny Ings

Comfortably his best performance in a Villa shirt. Set up Watkins and Coutinho before breaking a seven-match goal drought by converting Cash’s cross.

Reward 8

Ollie Watkins

Picked up where he left off last week when he fired Villa into an early lead. Denied a second by an impressive Fraser Forster save.

Opener 7

Substitutes