Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0 - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Saved impressively from Che Adams as Southampton searched for a consolation but that was his only serious exertion of the match. Handling strong as always.
Alert 7
Matty Cash
Set up Ings’ goal with a low cross and was involved in several fine moves. Really strong defensively. A top performance.
Relentless 8
Calum Chambers
Made a strong case to keep his place even when Konsa is back available. Sublime pass with the outside of his boot to create Villa’s second.
Statement 7
Tyrone Mings
Not a day when you particularly noticed Villa’s skipper and for a central defender that is a good thing. A commanding performance.
Physical 7
Ashley Young
A return to form for the veteran after stepping in to fill the void left by Lucas Digne. Used all of his experience.
Resurgent 7
John McGinn
Another bustling performance from the Scot to follow up his resurgence at Brighton. Perseverance helped make Villa’s third.
Busy 7
Douglas Luiz
Has come in for criticism of late but this was a far more disciplined display which included his first goal for more than two years.
Goal 7
Jacob Ramsey
A solid performance from the youngster overshadowed by some special ones from team-mates.
Steady 6
Philippe Coutinho
The only criticism of the Brazil international was he should probably have had a hat-trick. A quality player operating near the top of his game.
Sublime 8
Danny Ings
Comfortably his best performance in a Villa shirt. Set up Watkins and Coutinho before breaking a seven-match goal drought by converting Cash’s cross.
Reward 8
Ollie Watkins
Picked up where he left off last week when he fired Villa into an early lead. Denied a second by an impressive Fraser Forster save.
Opener 7
Substitutes
Morgan Sanson 6 (For Ings, 71), Leon Bailey (for Ramsey, 77), Emi Buendia (for Coutinho, 81). Subs not used: Hause, Traore, Iroegbunam, Chrisene, O’Reilly, Olsen (gk).