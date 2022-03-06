Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho has set me on course for a hip replacement

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Tyrone Mings during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday March 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Coutinho put in another box office showing to help Villa smash Southampton 4-0 on Saturday and record the biggest win of Gerrard’s managerial reign to date.

His performance drew acclaim from team-mates including Ollie Watkins, who admitted he and others sometimes struggle to keep up with the Brazil international’s speed of thought.

Coutinho bamboozled the visiting defence in one movement to score for the third time since his January loan move from Barcelona. Gerrard, who pushed hard to make his former Liverpool team-mate his first signing at Villa, explained being regularly subjected to the same treatment himself hastened the end of his own Premier League career.

He said: “I can certainly understand what Ollie is saying because Phil was one of the reasons I called it a day and went to America. In most training sessions and some of the things he did with me on the pitch, he was too quick for me.

“He is the reason I have six screws in my left groin and I am probably on my way to a new hip. Those type of players can do that.

“You see his goal, the movement and the drop of the shoulder. I understand exactly what Ollie is saying because I have experienced it myself.”

Villa have the option to buy Coutinho for £33million in the summer and while Gerrard insisted no decision has been taken yet, he believes the 29-year-old is precisely the kind of talent required if the club is to challenge in the upper reaches of the Premier League.

“All good teams have these type of players, game-changers who the opposition are really concerned about before a ball is kicked.

“Phil has that status and level of game. It is not just what Phil is bringing to the party but the lift and belief he is bringing to team-mates around him.

“If you asked Danny Ings or Ollie Watkins what they want behind them, they would say Philippe Coutinho. Why? Because he creates chances and delivers on the big stage. I don’t control transfer fees or wages. All I can do is add my opinion to (sporting director) Johan (Lange), Christian (Purslow) and the owners.

“They are watching the games themselves and ultimately it will be them who makes the final decision. What Phil is capable of and what he can deliver and produce, so far he has brought it to the table from a personal point of view.