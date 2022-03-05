Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wowed by owners ambition

Aston Villa owners

Figures published this week confirmed the billionaire duo’s colossal investment, with more than £325million ploughed into the club during their first three years at the helm. Villa have spent £430m on signings since they first arrived in July, 2018.

Gerrard, whose team sat 13th in the Premier League table ahead of today’s visit of Southampton, knows it will take time to turn Villa into a serious top flight force. But he has been impressed by the long-term plans in place.

He said: “I have been blown away by their personal ambitions. As a partnership they made it very clear where they want to take the club in the short, medium and long-term.

“It is fantastic for me to be part of that because my ambitions very much align to the owners.