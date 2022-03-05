Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0 - Report

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

Ollie Watkins finished off an impressive move to score for the second straight Saturday and give the hosts an early lead.

Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time, with Philippe Coutinho grabbing the third soon after the restart.

Danny Ings then netted against his former club, breaking his own seven-match goal drought, to cap a fine day for Steven Gerrard’s team.

Analysis

Gerrard had expressed his faith in Ings just 24 hours before kick-off and it was duly rewarded as the 29-year-old, booed by visiting supporters throughout, also set up Watkins and Coutinho’s goals.

This was the day when Villa’s attack, which had looked decidedly stodgy in recent weeks, sprang to life as they recorded their biggest top flight win since the 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October, 2020.

Coutinho was very much the conductor in another box office Villa Park display. In addition to scoring, the Brazil international set up Luiz for his goal and generally oozed class all afternoon.

Victory over a Southampton team who had arrived as one of the Premier League’s form team took Villa up to 11th in the table, only outside the top half on goal difference. It was the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins since Gerrard’s first two matches in charge.

Villa’s day began badly when it emerged Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne would both miss out after returning positive tests for Covid-19. Calum Chambers and Ashley Young replaced them in the starting line-up.

Otherwise, Gerrard stuck with the same system used at Brighton, with Ings and Watkins again paired together up front.

It took less than eight minutes to pay dividends as the duo combined for a goal for the first time since Ings’ £25million move from Southampton last August.

Picking the ball up in midfield, he picked out Watkins on the edge of the box, the latter spinning away from Jack Stephens before lifting a finish over Fraser Forster’s outstretched hand.

Southampton came close to a swift leveller when, after Valentino Livramento had beaten Tyrone Mings a little too easily, Stuart Armstrong curled a shot just wide of the post.

But generally the visitors were finding it tough going against a Villa team allowing them little time on the ball.

It was the hosts who looked more likely to score again, Jacob Ramsey heading a corner wide at the far post before Watkins had a great chance to make it two. A perfectly weighted pass from Coutinho had the striker through on goal but Forster kept out the finish with his right boot.

Soon after, Che Adams missed Southampton’s best chance of the game to that point when he headed Livramento’s cross over at the far post. Romain Perraud also fired wide from distance but there were no further alarms in the half for Villa, who did lead by two at the break and arguably should have put the game to bed as they came on strong in the closing minutes.

Coutinho went close twice in quick succession when he slammed a shot just wide of the post, before hitting another too close to Forster after meeting Watkins’ cross, the keeper saving with his legs.

The Brazilian did play a key role in Villa’s second. Picked out by Chambers’ lofted pass, Coutinho coolly squared the ball for Luiz to tap home his first goal in more than two years.

But there was still time for the Barcelona loanee to miss another opening in first half stoppage time. Sent through on goal by Watkins’ deft header, he lifted his finish beyond Forster but also the wrong side of the post.

That left the Saints with a glimmer of hope at the break but it was extinguished within 10 minutes of the restart.

Coutinho finally got his goal to make it three, turning most of the Southampton defence with one swing of his hips before sliding a finish between the legs of Forster.

Then, moments after sending a shot straight at the goalkeeper played through by Watkins, Ings netted the fourth when he turned home Matty Cash’s low cross.

Villa looked hungry for more but it was the Saints who would threaten next, Martinez turning Adams’ shot over the bar after the striker had broken through on the right of the box.

Southampton enjoyed their best spell of the match after that as the hosts took their foot off the gas but a consolation did not arrive.

Substitute Leon Bailey missed the chance to add a fifth for Villa late o when

Key Moments

8 GOAL Ollie Watkins puts Villa ahead with a fine goal, collecting a pass from Danny Ings before spinning defender Jack Stephens and lifting a finish over Fraser Forster.

44 GOAL Villa double their lead. Calum Chambers picks out the run of Philippe Coutinho, who squares to Douglas Luiz for a simple finish.

52 GOAL Coutinho makes it three, turning in the box before firing a finish between the legs of Forster.

54 GOAL Danny Ings ends his seven-match goal drought, turning home Matty Cash’s low cross as Villa continue to run riot.

Teams

Villa (4-3-1-2): Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey (Bailey 77), Coutinho, Ings (Sanson 71), Watkins Subs not used: Hause, Buendia, Traore, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly, Olsen (gk).