Aston Villa plan 50,000-plus capacity

Villa Park

The club currently has a full allocation on 30,000 season ticket holders with a further 20,000 on the waiting list for the 42,000-capacity stadium.

All home Premier League clashes have effectively been sell-outs and the club have now stated they are looking to submit designs for a new North Stand to Birmingham City Council shortly.

A statement on the club’s website revealed: “Preliminary designs have been created to transform our iconic home at Villa Park including building a new North Stand, upgrading and expanding our hospitality facilities and creating an entirely new venue to bring our retail and merchandising activities, as well as other entertainment activities, into the 21st century.

“Capacity of the stadium would increase to over 50,000 upon completion of the first phase. The plans would enable more Villa fans to enjoy a newly enhanced matchday experience as well as being a catalyst for change in our community and neighbourhood.

“The club will be embarking on a full public consultation with all stakeholders over the coming months to help shape the planning application and to ensure that the proposals fully acknowledge and incorporate the needs of the local community, the city and the wider West Midlands region.”

It comes after the club revealed annual losses of £37m for the year to the end of May, 2021.

That was down from nearly £100m, the previous year.