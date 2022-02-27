Steven Gerrard: Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings can form potent partnership for Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) celebrates with Jacob Ramsey after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday February 26, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Watkins’ first goal since December helped Villa record a 2-0 win which eased the pressure after a downturn which had left them looking nervously over their shoulders.

It was only the fourth time either Watkins or Ings had scored in a match both had started, with the latter having netted only four times since joining in a £25million move from Southampton last summer.

But while Gerrard, who paired the duo together for the first time in more than a month, admitted their partnership is a work in progress he believes it is one which can become effective in time.

He said: “My job is not to listen to outside noise and what has gone previously. My job is to analyse what I see on a daily basis.

“I see two top centre-forwards who are capable of scoring goals at this level. Of course, they are a work in progress as a partnership. But they get along well off the pitch and they have the talent to play together.

“It worked on Saturday but it does not mean we are always going to use this system and this way. We have to have different ways and different answers off the pitch.”

Watkins, dropped for the first time in his Villa career for the previous weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Watford, was recalled in place of record signing Emi Buendia.

The England international’s 68th minute strike snapped a seven-game goal drought and helped make the points safe for the visitors after Matty Cash had earlier opened the scoring with his second goal of the season.

Gerrard said: “It was a fantastic moment for Ollie. He is very humble, a great boy.

“He will be very pleased with the win and the clean sheet and making the supporters happy.

“He is so selfless, the running he does for the team is outstanding. But he certainly deserved the goal on Saturday on the back of his performance and hopefully it will give him a lot of confidence going into the forthcoming games.