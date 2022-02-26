Notification Settings

Brigton vs Aston Villa - Kick-off delayed at Amex stadium

By Matt Maher

Saturday’s Premier League match between Brighton and Villa has been delayed after the visiting coach was caught in traffic congestion outside the stadium.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The scheduled 3pm kick-off is expected to be put back by at least half-an-hour due to serious traffic problems outside the Amex Stadium, which has held up both supporters and Steven Gerrard’s team.

Villa were still to arrive at the ground by 2pm, when the teams were officially announced.

Boss Gerrard has made two changes to the starting XI from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Watford, with Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa replacing Emi Buendia and Calum Chambers.

Villa are looking to improve on a run of just one win in seven matches which has seen them fall to 13th in the table.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

