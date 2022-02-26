Brigton vs Aston Villa - Kick-off delayed at Amex stadium

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The scheduled 3pm kick-off is expected to be put back by at least half-an-hour due to serious traffic problems outside the Amex Stadium, which has held up both supporters and Steven Gerrard’s team.

Villa were still to arrive at the ground by 2pm, when the teams were officially announced.

Boss Gerrard has made two changes to the starting XI from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Watford, with Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa replacing Emi Buendia and Calum Chambers.