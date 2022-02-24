Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba: I will be back stronger

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

Nakamba was in a rich vein of form under new boss Steven Gerrard when he suffered a knee injury in December. He underwent surgery and was expected to be out for three-four months.

The Zimbabwe international has been working hard on his rehabilitation at Bodymoor Heath and said “It’s my first big injury since I started playing professional football, so I’ve had to be strong.

“People around me have been encouraging me but I also knew in myself that these things can happen. I have to focus on getting better, becoming stronger and stronger.

“I’m working on being stronger mentally, physically, everything.”

He added: “My team-mates have been there for me from the day I had my surgery, supporting and encouraging me.”

