Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba: I will be back stronger

By Russell Youll

Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has vowed to return stronger after suffering the worst injury blow of his career.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba
Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

Nakamba was in a rich vein of form under new boss Steven Gerrard when he suffered a knee injury in December. He underwent surgery and was expected to be out for three-four months.

The Zimbabwe international has been working hard on his rehabilitation at Bodymoor Heath and said “It’s my first big injury since I started playing professional football, so I’ve had to be strong.

“People around me have been encouraging me but I also knew in myself that these things can happen. I have to focus on getting better, becoming stronger and stronger.

“I’m working on being stronger mentally, physically, everything.”

He added: “My team-mates have been there for me from the day I had my surgery, supporting and encouraging me.”

He added: “I try to keep myself positive, you only live once.”

Russell Youll

