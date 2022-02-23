Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must stick together

Villa head to Brighton on Saturday looking to end a three-match winless run which has left them rooted in the bottom half of the Premier League.
Gerrard said: “We need to keep believing ourselves and stick together. We need to have more quality in the final third, I think that is clear. The results and form are not good enough. I need to take that on my shoulders, the players do as well and we need to stick together.”
Defender Ezri Konsa is set to be recalled after serving a two-match ban while Villa are also assessing the fitness of Bertrand Traore.
The winger has started only one Premier League match this season due to a series of hamstring injuries, the latest sustained earlier this month after captaining Burkina Faso to fourth place at the Africa Cup of Nations.