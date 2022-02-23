Notification Settings

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must stick together

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Steven Gerrard has urged Villa’s players to stick together as they look to revive their season.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Villa head to Brighton on Saturday looking to end a three-match winless run which has left them rooted in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Gerrard said: “We need to keep believing ourselves and stick together. We need to have more quality in the final third, I think that is clear. The results and form are not good enough. I need to take that on my shoulders, the players do as well and we need to stick together.”

Defender Ezri Konsa is set to be recalled after serving a two-match ban while Villa are also assessing the fitness of Bertrand Traore.

The winger has started only one Premier League match this season due to a series of hamstring injuries, the latest sustained earlier this month after captaining Burkina Faso to fourth place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

