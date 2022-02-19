Asron Villa are warned of complacency

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The boss was set to make changes for today’s visit of Watford after a run of just one win in six matches which culminated in last weekend’s dire 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

A much-praised January transfer window, which saw 12th-placed Villa recruit Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho, sparked hopes of a charge up the table during the second half of the season.

But Gerrard insists the primary aim is to avoid being sucked back into trouble at the bottom.

He said: “It is very easy in this area of the league to think you are OK.

“It is very easy to take your eye off the ball and become complacent.