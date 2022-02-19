Asron Villa are warned of complacency

The boss was set to make changes for today’s visit of Watford after a run of just one win in six matches which culminated in last weekend’s dire 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.
A much-praised January transfer window, which saw 12th-placed Villa recruit Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho, sparked hopes of a charge up the table during the second half of the season.
But Gerrard insists the primary aim is to avoid being sucked back into trouble at the bottom.
He said: “It is very easy in this area of the league to think you are OK.
“It is very easy to take your eye off the ball and become complacent.
“We have to be extremely careful.”