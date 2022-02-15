Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard set to ring changes

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished:

Steven Gerrad looks likely to ring the changes at Villa after a well below par performance in their defeat at Newcastle.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
The claret and blues went down by a solitary goal, courtesy of a deflected free-kick from the Magpies’ Kieran Trippier on Sunday. And though Villa had the lion’s share of possession in the clash, they created little throughout the game.

“I need to think hard and to analyse this performance in closer detail,” said the boss.

“I believe there will be changes to the team. That’s only normal after a performance like that and everyone needs to be ready next week.”

Striker Ollie Watkins, who had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, was hauled off on Sunday while Douglas Luiz also struggled. Midfielder Morgan Sanson and centre-forward Danny Ings could be the beneficiaries of a shake-up.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

