Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard set to ring changes

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The claret and blues went down by a solitary goal, courtesy of a deflected free-kick from the Magpies’ Kieran Trippier on Sunday. And though Villa had the lion’s share of possession in the clash, they created little throughout the game.

“I need to think hard and to analyse this performance in closer detail,” said the boss.

“I believe there will be changes to the team. That’s only normal after a performance like that and everyone needs to be ready next week.”