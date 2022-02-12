Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey told to stay grounded

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

The 20-year-old continued his outstanding recent form by netting a brace against Leeds.

Asked how hard it is for young players to stay grounded when they are in the spotlight, Gerrard said: “That is down to the individual. We will give him the support he needs from a club point of view.

“It’s important people in his private life help to keep him humble.

“JJ seems very level-headed, he is calm. He knows he is playing well but he isn’t getting carried away.

“He knows what he needs to do to stay consistent at this level.

“You have to keep working hard at all aspects of your game.