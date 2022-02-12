Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey told to stay grounded

By Joseph MasiAston VillaPublished:

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has warned Jacob Ramsey he has to stay 100 per cent focused on his career if he is to consistently perform at the highest level.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey
The 20-year-old continued his outstanding recent form by netting a brace against Leeds.

Asked how hard it is for young players to stay grounded when they are in the spotlight, Gerrard said: “That is down to the individual. We will give him the support he needs from a club point of view.

“It’s important people in his private life help to keep him humble.

“JJ seems very level-headed, he is calm. He knows he is playing well but he isn’t getting carried away.

“He knows what he needs to do to stay consistent at this level.

“You have to keep working hard at all aspects of your game.

“You can never get ahead of yourself. He has to stay 100 per cent focused on his career and he’s going to have to make sacrifices if he wants to stay at the top.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

