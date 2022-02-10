E&S Villa Podcast - Jacob Ramsey for England?

The pair chat over the 3-3 Leeds thriller, Jacob Ramsey's double and whether the youngster could soon be selected for England.
They also look at defensive issues, where Villa could finish and how Philippe Coutinho will only get better.
Join Villa and Chief Sports Writer Matt Maher and Jonny Drury as they look back on recent events at Villa Park.
