E&S Villa Podcast - Jacob Ramsey for England?

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished:

Join Villa and Chief Sports Writer Matt Maher and Jonny Drury as they look back on recent events at Villa Park.

Listen to the latest episode of the E&S Villa podcast - WATCH

The pair chat over the 3-3 Leeds thriller, Jacob Ramsey's double and whether the youngster could soon be selected for England.

They also look at defensive issues, where Villa could finish and how Philippe Coutinho will only get better.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

