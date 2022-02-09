Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho is just getting started for Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Coutinho scored one and made two in Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with the Lilywhites.

The Brazil international has now netted in each of his Villa Park appearances since joining on loan from Barcelona last month.

And boss Gerrard believes there is more to come. He said: “Phil is still not at his physical best. He still needs more game time and training, which he didn’t get much of before.

“But he has settled in really well. The support staff have played their part and the players have played their part.

“He seems happy. We have given him the stage to enjoy his football again and I think if you look at his performance tonight, his skills, awareness and vision, if you don’t love watching that you should stop watching football. Some of his work tonight was beautiful.”

Gerrard described the point from Wednesday’s game as a positive one despite watching his team blow a two-goal lead.

Coutinho’s 29th minute goal cancelled out Dan James’ opener for Leeds with Jacob Ramsey then netting twice in quick succession, both goals set up by the Brazilian.

But James got his second on the stroke of half time with Diego Llorente then hitting the leveller just past the hour mark. Villa had defender Ezri Konsa sent-off in the closing stages.

Gerrard said: “It was a fantastic advert for the league and the reason the Premier League is loved around the world.

“It certainly wasn’t a game for coaches. For us the first 45 minutes was played at such a tempo. Leeds’ movement caused us problems up front.

“Having said that we came in at half-time ahead because we played some wonderful stuff ourselves.