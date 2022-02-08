Aston Villa's Emi Buendia: My best is yet to come

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia (left) and Manchester United's Fred battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Monday January 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The £33million record signing will be aiming to pick up where he left off when Villa return to action against Leeds tomorrow night, after man-of-the-match performances against Manchester United and Everton prior to the Premier League’s winter break.

Buendia admits to having initially found it tough going in the Midlands following his big money move from Norwich last summer.

But recent displays since the appointment of Steven Gerrard as boss have shown a marked improvement and he was voted the club’s player of the month for January by supporters.

Buendia said: “It was a great month for me. I am feeling much better the last couple of months. I feel in my best shape and comfortable with my team-mates.

“It was a tough beginning for me but I think the adaptation now is there. I am pleased about the past couple of months and I am excited for those ahead.

“Our style (under Gerrard) for me is brilliant. I’m happy to play in this position and this structure and I think I will only get better every game.”

The 24-year-old’s improvement has coincided with Philippe Coutinho’s arrival at Villa in a loan move from Barcelona.

Buendia believes his own game will improve, playing alongside the former Liverpool ace.

“Can we learn off each other? For sure. Me more than him,” he said. “He (Coutinho) is a top, top player. He has shown what he can do with Liverpool.

“He has played for Barcelona and won a Champions League with Bayern Munich. He is a really good person and I have a good relationship with him.

“I have tried to help him settle at the club and the city. I hope that will help the team.

“I think we have a strong squad but the last couple of signings showed the ambition the club have.”

Buendia returned to the UK late last week after making his long-awaited international debut for Argentina.

Having previously been included in squads without getting onto the pitch, Buendia admits to realising a dream when he came off the bench as a substitute in a World Cup qualifying win over Colombia.

He said: “It was a very special moment for me and my family. Now I want to keep working hard to keep having these kind of chances.

“It is a dream as a kid. Everyone wants to play football and everyone wants to represent their country.

“For me as an Argentinian, I think it is a bit more special than others. I grew up away from my country and I was desperate to get the chance.

“This year is a special one with the World Cup at the end. Obviously it is difficult because we have a strong squad with a lot of very good players. But it is the dream. I know I have to do good things for my club to have the chance to be involved with the national team again.