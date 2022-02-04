Notification Settings

Philippe Coutinho: I must perform for Aston Villa

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Philippe Coutinho hopes a strong finish to the season at Villa can help boost his World Cup hopes.

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho
The Brazil international made a stunning return to international action this week with a long-range strike in a 4-0 qualifying win over Paraguay. It was only the 29-year-old’s second appearance for his national team in more than a year following his struggles with injury and form at Barcelona.

And he knows he needs big performances for Villa if he wants to keep adding to his 65 caps and reach Qatar 2022.

He said: “It doesn’t change anything, just like before it doesn’t either. I want to keep working to evolve. At clubs we have to do our best to be able to come back.”

Coutinho joined Villa from Barcelona last month in a deal which includes an option to buy him this summer for £33million. He has featured in their last two Premier League matches.

Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

