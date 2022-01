Jonny Drury and Matt Maher

It began with Philippe Coutinho and ended with the departure of Matt Targett - but all in all it has been productive for Steven Gerrard.

Coutinho's arrival was a statement - followed by the acquisition of Lucas Digne from Everton.

And Robin Olson provided Gerrard with his keeper cover - before Calum Chambers came in on a free from Arsenal in a move that could turn around his career.