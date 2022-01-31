January's done deals - All the business done by Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall

Wolves
Ins
Hayao Kawabe from Grasshopper Zurich (£500k)
Chiquinho from Estoril (£3 million)
Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipig (£12 million)
Jung San-bin from Suwon Bluewings (£1.4 million)
Out
Hayao Kawabe to Grasshopper Zurich (Loan)
Theo Corbeanu to MK Dons (Loan)
Luke Matheson to Scunthorpe United (Loan)
Leonardo Campana to Inter Miama (Loan)
Dion Sanderson to QPR (Loan)
Jung Sang-bin to Grasshoppers (Loan)
Adama Traore to Barcelona (Loan)
West Brom
Ins
Daryl Dike from Orlando City (£7 million)
Andy Carroll (Free agent)
Out
Callum Morton to Peterborough United (Loan)
Walsall
Rollin Menayesse from Mansfield Town (Undisclosed)
Donveron Daniels from Crewe (Undisclosed)
Devante Rodney from Port Vale (Undisclosed)
Reece Devine from Manchester United (Loan)
Out
Otis Khan to Leyton Orient (Free)
Ash Taylor to Kilmarnock (Free)
Kieran Phillips to Huddersfield (Recalled)
Aston Villa
In
Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona (Loan)
Lucas Digne from Everton (£27 million)
Robin Olsen from Roma (Loan)
Calum Chambers from Arsenal (Free)
Out
Keinan Davis to Nottingham Forest (Loan)
Wesley to Internacional (Loan)
Aaron Ramsey to Cheltenham Town (Loan)
Caleb Chukwuemeka to Livingston (Loan)
Anwar El Ghazi to Everton (Loan)
Jaden Philogene-Bidace to Stoke City (Loan)
Cameron Archer to Preston North End (Loan)
Louie Barry to Swindon Town (Loan)