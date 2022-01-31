Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

January's done deals - All the business done by Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Last Updated:

A number of deals involving our clubs have materialised in this transfer window - and here is a run down of all the business so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers new signing Chiquinho poses for a portrait at Molineux on January 17, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Wolverhampton Wanderers new signing Chiquinho poses for a portrait at Molineux on January 17, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves

Ins

Hayao Kawabe from Grasshopper Zurich (£500k)

Chiquinho from Estoril (£3 million)

Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipig (£12 million)

Jung San-bin from Suwon Bluewings (£1.4 million)

Out

Hayao Kawabe to Grasshopper Zurich (Loan)

Theo Corbeanu to MK Dons (Loan)

Luke Matheson to Scunthorpe United (Loan)

Leonardo Campana to Inter Miama (Loan)

Adama Trarore

Dion Sanderson to QPR (Loan)

Jung Sang-bin to Grasshoppers (Loan)

Adama Traore to Barcelona (Loan)

West Brom

Ins

Daryl Dike from Orlando City (£7 million)

Andy Carroll (Free agent)

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Out

Callum Morton to Peterborough United (Loan)

Walsall

Rollin Menayesse from Mansfield Town (Undisclosed)

Donveron Daniels from Crewe (Undisclosed)

Devante Rodney from Port Vale (Undisclosed)

Reece Devine from Manchester United (Loan)

Reece Devine making his Walsall debut

Out

Otis Khan to Leyton Orient (Free)

Ash Taylor to Kilmarnock (Free)

Kieran Phillips to Huddersfield (Recalled)

Aston Villa

In

Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona (Loan)

Lucas Digne from Everton (£27 million)

Robin Olsen from Roma (Loan)

Calum Chambers from Arsenal (Free)

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

Out

Keinan Davis to Nottingham Forest (Loan)

Wesley to Internacional (Loan)

Aaron Ramsey to Cheltenham Town (Loan)

Caleb Chukwuemeka to Livingston (Loan)

Anwar El Ghazi to Everton (Loan)

Jaden Philogene-Bidace to Stoke City (Loan)

Cameron Archer to Preston North End (Loan)

Louie Barry to Swindon Town (Loan)

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Walsall FC
West Bromwich Albion
Wolves
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News