Calum Chambers is eager to kickstart his career at Aston Villa

The 27-year-old defender became the club’s fifth signing of the January transfer window when he joined from Arsenal on a free transfer late on Thursday night.

Chambers made more than 120 appearances in seven-and-a-half years with the Gunners, who signed him from Southampton for £16million in 2014. But he had featured in only five matches this season and has arrived at Villa hungry to re-establish himself as a Premier League regular.

He said: “I was at Arsenal at a long time so to start somewhere fresh, particularly at a club like this, is really exciting.

“It is one of the reasons why Villa was so perfect for me. It is a chance for me to really kick on for myself and my career. That was one of the reasons for coming here.

“The club is building momentum. You can feel the energy around the place. I can’t wait to get started and give it my all.”

Villa boss Steven Gerrard had been keen to bolster his backline following the departure of Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe at the start of the month.

Chambers’ versatility is thought to have been of particular appeal. Primarily a centre-back, he can also play at right-back and spent a season playing as a defensive midfielder while on loan at Fulham.

“I’ve spoken a few times with the manager and it is all really positive,” said Chambers. “I can’t wait to work with him.

“They (Villa) are in an exciting moment. It is a great place to be and people can see that from the outside. Things are happening and the club is definitely moving. It was a no-brainer. It is a great club and the right thing to do.”

Villa playmaker Emi Buendia has, meanwhile, experienced frustration in his efforts to make his international debut for Argentina.

The 24-year-old was forced to sit out Thursday’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Chile after being deemed a close contact of Brighton forward Alexis Mac Allister, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Buendia, recalled to the squad thanks to his fine form for Villa, could be available for their next match against Colombia on Tuesday.