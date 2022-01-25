On loan Aston Villa hot-shot Cameron Archer could make Preston bow at West Brom

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who has joined Preston North End on loan

The 20-year-old has moved to the Lilywhites for the rest of the season and could make his debut against Albion at The Hawthorns tomorrow night.

Archer is hungry to continue an excellent season which has seen him make his first-team breakthrough at Villa, scoring four goals in the club’s Carabao Cup fixtures, including a memorable strike at Chelsea.

The former Walsall schoolboy has been in deadly form for Villa’s under-23s and made three Premier League appearances off the bench under former boss Dean Smith earlier in the campaign.

“I’m excited, I’m ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started,” he said. “My aim is to just hopefully get some experience, some games under my belt and hopefully score some goals.”

Archer was promoted to train with Villa’s first-team after catching the eye during a pre-season training camp. He scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow on his first senior start.

Boss Steven Gerrard last week described him as a player with ‘huge potential’, adding: “I know he wants game time. He’s scoring every time he plays for the under-23s so we know he needs a bigger challenge.

“He knows what I think of him and what we think of him, a player with huge potential who’s got a bright future, but he needs to keep proving himself.”

Preston, who sit 15th in the Championship, were among several clubs eager to take Archer on loan. Their boss, Ryan Lowe, is a long-time friend of Gerrard, from their days together in Liverpool’s youth team.

He said: “When Stevie got the job at Villa I have bombarded him with calls to take him (Archer).

“I was interested in taking him to Plymouth Argyle as well when I was manager down there. He has been involved with Villa all season, played some good goals and played a part.

“I was always mindful if he became availabe I would be calling old friends to make sure it happened.

“He is a natural goalscorer, he knows where the net is.