Everton 0-1 Aston Villa - Player ratings

Emi Martinez

Only forced into one save, when he stuck out a hand to stop Ben Godfrey’s header. Has had busier days but his concentration and handling was solid.

Assured 7

Matty Cash

Set up a half-chance for Buendia with a marauding first-half run down the right. Impressed most in his defensive duties, particularly in the air.

Headers 7

Ezri Konsa

Recovered from a hip injury in time to make the starting XI. Brings a level of calm to Villa’s backline and is rarely out of position.

Assured 7

Tyrone Mings

A real mixed bag from the skipper. Careless at times in the first half but made up for it with a determined second-half performance.

Towering 7

Lucas Digne

The France international’s delivery was one of the key attractions for Gerrard. It has not taken supporters long to see why.

Assist 7

John McGinn

Set the tone for Villa’s robust performance by snapping into two big challenges inside the opening five minutes. Sloppy passing at times.

Bully 7

Douglas Luiz

Almost netted his first goal in nearly two years with a curling free-kick in the opening five minutes. Got stuck into the midfield battle.

Solid 6

Jacob Ramsey

The physical nature of the contest was summed up by the midfielder’s shirt getting ripped inside the opening 10 minutes. Lively at times.

Ripped 6

Emi Buendia

Villa’s man-of-the-match for the second week running and this time the match-winner. Now really starting to look the part.

Class 7

Ollie Watkins

No shortage of effort but he looks like a striker in need of a goal. First touch too often let him down in good positions.

Sloppy 5

Philippe Coutinho

Handed his first start after impressing in training but in truth he still looked a beat off the pace. Will have better days.

Quiet 5

Substitutes