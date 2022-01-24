Everton 0-1 Aston Villa - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Only forced into one save, when he stuck out a hand to stop Ben Godfrey’s header. Has had busier days but his concentration and handling was solid.
Assured 7
Matty Cash
Set up a half-chance for Buendia with a marauding first-half run down the right. Impressed most in his defensive duties, particularly in the air.
Headers 7
Ezri Konsa
Recovered from a hip injury in time to make the starting XI. Brings a level of calm to Villa’s backline and is rarely out of position.
Assured 7
Tyrone Mings
A real mixed bag from the skipper. Careless at times in the first half but made up for it with a determined second-half performance.
Towering 7
Lucas Digne
The France international’s delivery was one of the key attractions for Gerrard. It has not taken supporters long to see why.
Assist 7
John McGinn
Set the tone for Villa’s robust performance by snapping into two big challenges inside the opening five minutes. Sloppy passing at times.
Bully 7
Douglas Luiz
Almost netted his first goal in nearly two years with a curling free-kick in the opening five minutes. Got stuck into the midfield battle.
Solid 6
Jacob Ramsey
The physical nature of the contest was summed up by the midfielder’s shirt getting ripped inside the opening 10 minutes. Lively at times.
Ripped 6
Emi Buendia
Villa’s man-of-the-match for the second week running and this time the match-winner. Now really starting to look the part.
Class 7
Ollie Watkins
No shortage of effort but he looks like a striker in need of a goal. First touch too often let him down in good positions.
Sloppy 5
Philippe Coutinho
Handed his first start after impressing in training but in truth he still looked a beat off the pace. Will have better days.
Quiet 5
Substitutes
Carney Chukwuemeka 6 (for Coutinho, 74), Danny Ings (for Watkins, 79), Kortney Hause (for Buendia, 90+1). Subs not used: Kesler, Targett, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Young, Olsen (gk).