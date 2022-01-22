Everton fan arrested after Lucas Digne and Matty Cash hit by plastic bottles at Goodison Park

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa with bottle after it was thrown at celebrating Aston Villa players by Everton fans

The home club have vowed to ban for life any supporter found guilty of throwing missiles after the incident, which occured in the closing moments of the first-half.

Cash and Digne fell to the ground after being hit, as Villa’s players celebrated Emi Buendia’s goal. Both fortunately escaped serious injury and were able to continue.

Everton later confirmed a supporter had been arrested after being identified by CCTV.

A club statement explained: “Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villa’s goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players.

“Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects.”