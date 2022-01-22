Everton 0 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

The club’s record signing netted moments before the break when he glanced home Lucas Digne’s corner.

Villa were good value for their lead at that point, with home keeper Jordan Pickford denying both Buendia and Philippe Coutinho.

But the visitors had to weather a storm in the second half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing a glorious chance to level when he fired over from close range.

Analysis

This was an ugly but important win for Steven Gerrard’s team which moved them up to 10th ahead of the weekend’s other top flight fixtures. For the boss, managing for the first time at Goodison Park, it would have been particularly satisfying.

In a match lacking quality, the big talking post-match talking point will be what happened immediately after Villa’s goal during the celebrations, when Matty Cash and Digne, back at the club he left just nine days previously, were struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd. Both fortunately escaped serious injury and were able to continue but the disgraceful incident will likely see Everton hit in the pocket and is another problem for a club who have now lost 10 of their last 13 league matches.

Villa are very much looking up after this win, though they must now wait two-and-a-half weeks before they play again. Buendia, the only player who showed consistent quality, was a fitting match-winner, continuing his recent excellent form with his second goal of the season.

Gerrard had hinted Philippe Coutinho might be in line for a start after revealing the Brazilian, used only sparingly by Barcelona during the first half of the season, was ahead of schedule in his battle to reach full fitness.

With Ezri Konsa shaking off a hip injury, the only other Villa change saw McGinn restored the line-up in place of Morgan Sanson.

The Scot was prominent in a physical opening to the match, flying in and winning the ball with two early challenges.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, top, falls after failing to score in front of Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Villa were the first to threaten when Tyrone Mings’ long ball out from the back saw Pickford just about beat Watkins to the ball, the Everton keeper forced to immediately bounce the ball to avoid carrying it out of his area.

After Douglas Luiz had then curled a 30-yard free-kick into the roof of the net, Buendia brought the first save of the match from Pickford with a low drive which the keeper, diving low to his right, did well to turn away from the run of Coutinho following in.

Villa were doing most of the attacking but struggling to find a way through the home defence. When Buendia looked to be through on goal after being found by Matty Cash, Ben Godfrey was there to challenge and prevent the playmaker getting in a shot.

Having done almost all of the attacking, Villa almost handed the hosts the opener on a plate as Digne narrowly avoided embarrassment on his Goodison return. The left-back slipped when controlling the ball in the middle of the pitch but Abdoulaye Doucoure squandered the chance to send Richarlison through on goal by overhitting the pass.

For all Villa’s probing, the direct approach looked like being profitable with the returning Yerry Mina looking particularly ill at ease. The Everton centre-back was caught under a Mings’ long pass allowing Watkins to steal in behind but with Pickford racing out of goal the striker stabbed his finish well wide, before seeing optimistic appeals for a penalty waved away.

Yet with the clock ticking down to half-time Villa made the breakthrough. Pickford, who had moments before saved brilliantly to deny Watkins when the visiting forward was in an offside position, was also equal to Coutinho’s header. But from the corner he was unable to keep out Buendia’s, the playmaker rising high at the near post to send a looping effort into the far corner. Then came unpleasant scenes as Cash and Digne were both hit by a plastic bottle of fizzy pop flung from the crowd. Fortunately both escaped serious injury.

Villa were quickly on the attack in the second half but Watkins was unable to pick out Coutinho with a low cross.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa throws a bottle to the touchline after it was thrown at celebrating Aston Villa players

Finally, the hosts began to pose a threat. First Richarlison headed over a cross from substitute Anthony Goron before Villa keeper Emi Martinez was forced into his first serious action of the afternoon, palming away a Ben Godfrey header as the visitors struggled to clear their lines.

Villa then had a huge let-off when when Gordon crossed from the right and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, sliding in, turned the ball over the bar from six yards out.

The hosts were now on top and the vistors had another near miss when Mina’s looping header from a corner dropped just wide.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (second left) saves a shot during the Premier League match

Mina headed another good opportunity over the bar, this time from Allan’s cross, as Everton began to pepper the Villa defence with an aerial attack. But it was to no avail as the visitors’ held out.

Key Moments

45+3 GOAL Emi Buendia gives Villa the lead on the stroke of half-time, glancing home Lucas Digne’s corner.

Teams

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Godfrey, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure (Onyango 65), Gomes (Allan 51), Townsend (Gordon 56), Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin Subs not used: Keane, Coleman, Gbamin, Rondon, Dobbin, Begovic (gk).