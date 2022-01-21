Everton club legend Duncan Ferguson is back in caretaker charge for Aston Villa clash

Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson (PA)

The Toffees legend oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.

He will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of manager Marco Silva.

It has been reported that Wayne Rooney – the former Everton forward currently managing Derby – and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard are set to be interviewed for the full-time job, while former boss Roberto Martinez – now in charge of the Belgian national side – is also being considered. It had been suggested Everton were prepared to consider Martinez combining the two roles until at least the summer but it is not a solution on which Belgium have appeared to be keen.

The Merseyside outfit were believed to be ‘putting out feelers’ with a number of names to try to get an idea of potential interest and availability before drawing up a formal shortlist.

Ferguson has been part of their coaching staff since 2014, and enjoyed a decent run in his previous caretaker stint, securing a victory over Chelsea as well as draws with Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.