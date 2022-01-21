Emi Martinez pens long term Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (PA)

The Argentina international has committed his future to the club by agreeing a deal through to 2027, in what is a huge boost for boss Steven Gerrard.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League since joining Villa from Arsenal for £20million in September 2020.

“When I signed for Villa I was massively ambitious,” he said. “The club opened the door for me and made me a better keeper. They are good people, ambitious as well with the owners.

“I think I can improve more here and wanted to commit my future here. It feels like home."

Martinez helped Argentina win the Copa America last summer and is keen to help Villa realise their ambitions of challenging in Europe over the coming years.

He said: “I won a major tournament with Argentina not long ago. Every time I walk through the tunnel on a matchday I see the European Cup and the FA Cup.

“That is where I want to get to. I want to be in a Champions League final for Villa. I want to be at Wembley playing in finals. That is why I am committing five-and-a-half years to this club.

Martinez, who has kept 20 clean sheets in 58 appearances for the club, admitted: "Everyone knows what a winner Steven Gerrard is.

"I sat down with him a couple of weeks ago and he explained where he wants to go. He has the same ambitions as me. He wants to win things. He is not going to be happy just being a top-10 club. He wants to win things. He wants to be in a final. He thinks the same as me.

“I started a little bit late (as a goalkeeper) and I am not even in my prime yet. Villa opened the door for me when I was at Arsenal and wanted to leave.