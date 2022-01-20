Ezri Konsa set to miss out for Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Konsa was forced off at half-time during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United and is expected to miss the clash with the currently managerless Toffees.

Kortney Hause is poised to start alongside Tyrone Mings with the pair currently Villa’s only fit senior centre-backs following the departure of Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe. Adding more depth to the backline has become a priority for boss Steven Gerrard in the transfer window.