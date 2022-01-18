E&S Villa Podcast - Season 1 Episode 8: A sign of things to come

The pair reflect on recent weeks at Villa Park and discuss the impact new signing Philippe Coutinho could pontentially have at Villa Park - as well as looking back on the Man United double header, Villa's latest comeback and where Steven Gerrard could potentially strengthen ahead of end of the transfer window.
https://soundcloud.com/user-120111791/season-1-episode-8-a-sign-of-the-future-at-villa?si=85b184d711b3405fa224a8c31f5a2dc4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
And they also look ahead to Saturday's big game at managerless Everton.