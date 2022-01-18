Notification Settings

E&S Villa Podcast - Season 1 Episode 8: A sign of things to come

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished:

Chief Sports Writer and Aston Villa Correspondent joins Jonny Drury for the latest episode of the E&S Villa Podcast.

Jonny Drury and Matt Maher bring you the latest E&S Podcast

The pair reflect on recent weeks at Villa Park and discuss the impact new signing Philippe Coutinho could pontentially have at Villa Park - as well as looking back on the Man United double header, Villa's latest comeback and where Steven Gerrard could potentially strengthen ahead of end of the transfer window.

https://soundcloud.com/user-120111791/season-1-episode-8-a-sign-of-the-future-at-villa?si=85b184d711b3405fa224a8c31f5a2dc4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

And they also look ahead to Saturday's big game at managerless Everton.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

