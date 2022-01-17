Aston Villa 2-2 Man United - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Emi Martinez

Recovered from a collectors’ item mistake to keep Villa in the game with big saves from Greenwood (twice) and Telles. A relieved man at full-time.

Blunder 6

Matty Cash

No shortage of energy and some good deliveries into the box. Those will need to keep improving if he is to fit into Gerrard’s long-term plans.

Busy 7

Ezri Konsa

Was performing well until he took a hefty blow in the side from Elanga. His injury will be a concern for Villa.

Injured 6

Tyrone Mings

Played Cavani onside as the United striker blocked Martinez’s view of Fernandes’ effort. Brilliant run to help set up Ramsey’s goal.

Decisive 7

Lucas Digne

Really came into the game after a low-key start. His pace and most importantly final ball should add another attacking dimension to Villa’s game.

Encouraging 7

Morgan Sanson

Started quietly but from the half-hour mark up until his mistake was rivalling Buendia for Villa’s best player.

Frustrated 6

Douglas Luiz

Another player who struggled to get into the game in the early stages. Much improved in the second half when he barely misplaced a pass.

Energy 7

Jacob Ramsey

Bypassed for the opening half-hour but began to improve late in the first half and was superb in the second. Took his goal clinically.

Breakthrough 8

Emi Buendia

His best performance for the club so far. Villa’s brightest player throughout and crucially, he added a physicality to the style.

Impressive 8

Danny Ings

There’s no questioning the striker’s work-rate but he looks the odd man out in Villa’s attacking trio. Both goals were scored after he was subbed.

Quiet 5

Ollie Watkins

Struggled to get into the game in the first half but was much more involved in the second. Looks more sure of himself when leading the line.

Mixed 6

Substitutes