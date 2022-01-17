Aston Villa 2-2 Man United - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Recovered from a collectors’ item mistake to keep Villa in the game with big saves from Greenwood (twice) and Telles. A relieved man at full-time.
Blunder 6
Matty Cash
No shortage of energy and some good deliveries into the box. Those will need to keep improving if he is to fit into Gerrard’s long-term plans.
Busy 7
Ezri Konsa
Was performing well until he took a hefty blow in the side from Elanga. His injury will be a concern for Villa.
Injured 6
Tyrone Mings
Played Cavani onside as the United striker blocked Martinez’s view of Fernandes’ effort. Brilliant run to help set up Ramsey’s goal.
Decisive 7
Lucas Digne
Really came into the game after a low-key start. His pace and most importantly final ball should add another attacking dimension to Villa’s game.
Encouraging 7
Morgan Sanson
Started quietly but from the half-hour mark up until his mistake was rivalling Buendia for Villa’s best player.
Frustrated 6
Douglas Luiz
Another player who struggled to get into the game in the early stages. Much improved in the second half when he barely misplaced a pass.
Energy 7
Jacob Ramsey
Bypassed for the opening half-hour but began to improve late in the first half and was superb in the second. Took his goal clinically.
Breakthrough 8
Emi Buendia
His best performance for the club so far. Villa’s brightest player throughout and crucially, he added a physicality to the style.
Impressive 8
Danny Ings
There’s no questioning the striker’s work-rate but he looks the odd man out in Villa’s attacking trio. Both goals were scored after he was subbed.
Quiet 5
Ollie Watkins
Struggled to get into the game in the first half but was much more involved in the second. Looks more sure of himself when leading the line.
Mixed 6
Substitutes
Kortney Hause 7 (for Konsa, 46), Philippe Coutinho 8 (for Sanson, 68), Carney Chukwuemeka (for Ings, 76). Subs not used: Kesler-Hayden, Targett, Young, Iroegbunam, Archer, Steer (gk).