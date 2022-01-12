Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa agree £25m fee with Everton for Lucas Digne

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Last Updated:

Villa are set to complete the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton in a deal worth around £25million.

Lucas Digne during the Premier League match at the Brentford
Lucas Digne during the Premier League match at the Brentford

The France international is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday afternoon after the clubs reached agreement following several days of talks.

Digne will become Steven Gerrard’s second signing as Villa boss following the loan capture of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The 28-year-old left-back, who joined Everton from Barcelona for £18m in 2018, has been tracked since falling out of favour at Goodison Park and is poised to agree a four-and-a-half year deal.

Gerrard has been eager to increase his options in the full-back positions and Digne’s creativity and crossing ability made him a particularly attractive target. Chelsea and Newcastle were also linked but Villa emerged as his strongest suitors.

With Digne set to arrive at Villa Park, winger Anwar El Ghazi could head the other way after Everton enquired about taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

El Ghazi, who is valued by Villa at £15m, scored 10 Premier League goals last season but has been on the fringes of the team since Gerrard’s arrival.

Villa are also keen to recruit a goalkeeper this month but a move for West Ham’s Darren Randolph now seems unlikely.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News