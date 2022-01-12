Aston Villa agree £25m fee with Everton for Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne during the Premier League match at the Brentford

The France international is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday afternoon after the clubs reached agreement following several days of talks.

Digne will become Steven Gerrard’s second signing as Villa boss following the loan capture of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The 28-year-old left-back, who joined Everton from Barcelona for £18m in 2018, has been tracked since falling out of favour at Goodison Park and is poised to agree a four-and-a-half year deal.

Gerrard has been eager to increase his options in the full-back positions and Digne’s creativity and crossing ability made him a particularly attractive target. Chelsea and Newcastle were also linked but Villa emerged as his strongest suitors.

With Digne set to arrive at Villa Park, winger Anwar El Ghazi could head the other way after Everton enquired about taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

El Ghazi, who is valued by Villa at £15m, scored 10 Premier League goals last season but has been on the fringes of the team since Gerrard’s arrival.