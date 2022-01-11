Aston Villa eye loan deal for West Ham stopper Darren Randolph

Darren Randolph of West Ham United makes a save against West Brom (AMA)

The Republic of Ireland is being targeted as Steven Gerrard looks to bring in further competition for No.1 Emi Martinez.

Villa went into the season with Jed Steer as the only senior back-up to the Argentina international and Gerrard is keen for the goalkeeping department to have more depth.

Randolph, who spent two seasons with Blues between 2013 and 2015, has made only 10 appearances in all competitions since joining the Hammers from Middlesbrough for £4million prior to the start of last season.

Teenage Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to join League One Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.