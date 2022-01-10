"We were the better side" Aston Villa fans react to Man United FA Cup defeat - WATCH

Aston Villa fans react to FA Cup exit at Manchester United

Whatever magic remains the FA Cup it continues to elude Villa.

For the sixth season running they are out of the competition without winning a match.

Trailing to Scott McTominay’s eighth-minute goal, Villa looked to have netted a deserved equaliser when Danny Ings converted from close range six minutes into the second half.

But after spending nearly four minutes being unable to determine whether Ings had been offside, referee Michael Oliver and video assistant Darren England decided a collision between Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and United striker Edinson Cavani was enough to disallow the strike. At least, that is the way it will have felt to anyone watching the match with claret and blue leanings.