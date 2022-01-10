Man United 1-0 Aston Villa: Matt Maher and Jonny Drury Analysis - WATCH

Matt Maher and Jonny Drury

Trailing to Scott McTominay’s eighth-minute goal, Villa looked to have netted a deserved equaliser when Danny Ings converted from close range six minutes into the second half.

But after spending nearly four minutes being unable to determine whether Ings had been offside, referee Michael Oliver and video assistant Darren England decided a collision between Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and United striker Edinson Cavani was enough to disallow the strike.