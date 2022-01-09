Steven Gerrard to name strongest team as Aston Villa aim to end Manchester United FA Cup hoodoo

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brentford. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa's Kortney Hause (third right) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brentford. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Villa are looking to record their second win of the season at Old Trafford after a 1-0 victory in September. Right, Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants a Cup run.

Gerrard, a two-time cup winner as a player with Liverpool, launched a passionate defence of the competition as he prepares to manage in it for the first time claiming he ‘doesn’t listen’ to those who suggest it has lost its lustre.

He said: “The message to the players is you can have some of the highlights of your career in this competition.

“When you are English you grow up watching the final of this competition. You dream of playing in it.

“You recreate the scene in the street many times when you are growing up. I certainly did and managed to live the dream.

“The message to my players is to give this your full attention.

“A good run in this competition can be exciting and can pay you with memories for the rest of your life.

“It would be naïve to underestimate this competition. I don’t read or listen to people who have their opinion and don’t show this competition respect.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I don’t listen to that. For me the cup always has and always will be a special competition to win.”

Villa have not beaten United in the cup since overcoming the Busby Babes 2-1 at Wembley in 1957. Remarkably, this is the fifth time in 20 years the clubs have met in the third round, with United victorious on every occasion.

Gerrard, who famously kissed a TV camera when Liverpool won at Old Trafford in 2009 and 2014, knows he is in for a hot reception from home supporters but insists the focus is purely on his own team.

He said: “It is very much about Aston Villa now and trying to create more memories with Villa.

“There is an opportunity to go and qualify for the next round. I am not tapping into any previous experience because there is no need and I am not going to gain anything from it.”

He continued: “I understand and respect the financial rewards of Europe and the Champions League and how big the Premier League has become.

“But as a player and a manager you have to analyse where your realistic ambitions are. Where we stand, the Cup is the only chance this season of winning something.

“We have to give this game everything we have got and leave everything on the pitch.

“Yes, we have important games on the league on the horizon, which we will respect.

“But while I am Villa manager we will approach every cup game with respect. I can guarantee that.”

Ollie Watkins should return for Villa after missing the 2-1 defeat at Brentford following a positive Covod-19 test, while Tyrone Mings is back from suspension.