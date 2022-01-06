Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho is a wonderful footballer

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Steven Gerrard has described Philippe Coutinho as a “wonderful footballer” as Villa ponder a loan swoop for the Barcelona ace.

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard

Villa are currently the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old, who is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Gerrard, speaking on Thursday afternoon, refused to discuss the club’s interest but did praise his former Liverpool team-mate, who moved to Barcelona for £146million in 2018.

“He’s a wonderful footballer,” said Gerrard. “To share a dressing room and a pitch with Coutinho was an absolute pleasure because he was on a level very few players were on.

“His imagination, his creation and some of the highlight reels are incredible. The name speaks for itself.

“What I won’t do is speak about players who belong to another club, that is not fair or respectful. But I do appreciate his name is out there and he has been linked to us.

“But he has also been linked to another five or six clubs in this league and there are a lot of foreign clubs who will be linked with his services as well.”

Reports in Spain claim Villa are in advanced negotiations over a loan deal. Striking an agreement over Coutinho’s £250,000-a-week wages is likely to be the key factor.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

