Brentford 2 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Danny Ings’ first goal since October gave Steven Gerrard’s team the perfect start on their first trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

But the Bees levelled against the run of play when Yoane Wissa slammed home from 20 yards out just before the break.

And it was the hosts who won it late when Mads Roerslev netted after his initial shot had been saved by Emi Martinez.

Villa’s goalkeeper had little to do for large parts of the game as the visitors dominated possession.

Other than pick the ball out of the net twice, his only other action was a fine save from Frank Onyeka.

But the issue for Villa was their failure to test home keeper Alvaro Fernandez despite controlling large parts of the game.

After Ings put Villa ahead, Fernandez was not tested again until late on when Brentford were ahead.

For the third match running Gerrard’s team selection was decided in part by positive Covid tests. Watkins missed out on the return to his former club, meaning Bertrand Traore was handed a first Premier League start of the season on the eve of his departure to the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Axel Tuanzebe also missing due to illness and seemingly on his way to Napoli on loan, Kortney Hause replaced the suspended Tyrone Mings in the heart of defence.

John McGinn, now back available after missing the 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Chelsea due to a positive test, took the captain’s armband with Morgan Sanson dropping to a bench which featured 16-year-old Josh Feeney for defensive cover.

The real interest was up front and Ings, who Gerrard admitted pre-match had not been 100 per cent fit in recent weeks, immediately looked sharper than against Chelsea.

He and Buendia had already displayed an encouraging level of understanding before they combined to put Villa ahead in the 16th minute, Ings having seen an effort blocked behind by a diving Mads Bech Sorensen after being found by the Argentine playmaker.

Soon after he returned the favour with a first time ball over the top which briefly looked to set Buendia through on goal before he was bundled out of possession by Pontus Jansson.

There were no such issues with the goal. Receiving a pass from Douglas Luiz with his back to goal, Buendia spun away from the challenge of Christian Norgaard before rolling the ball into the path of Ings’ run. The finish was far from straightforward but Ings, goal-less in his previous five appearances, made it seem that way, firing left-footed across Alvaro Fernandez and inside the far post.

There were other bright moments after that for Villa, the disappointment being their failure to test Fernandez for the rest of the half. Jacob Ramsey was unable to find the angle to shoot after being found in space, while McGinn fired a powerful drive just over the bar.

Three minutes to the break Villa’s inability to take full advantage of their dominance was punished when Brentford levelled with a goal out of nothing. Norgaard found Mads Roerslev in space down the left wing and the Dane, having got a step on Ramsey, fired a ball into the middle which Wissa brought under control with his right foot before firing a finish beyond Martinez and inside the far post from 20 yards out with his left.

It was the home side’s first effort on goal all afternoon and Villa, understandably a little stunned, were then the happier team to hear the half-time whistle.

The visitors looked to reassert themselves at the restart but were almost caught out when Norgaard robbed Luiz to create a three-v-three opportunity. Luiz, to his credit, was quick to recover and disrupt the attack with Targett eventually winning a corner off Wissa.

Buendia then had Fernandez scrambling with a curling 25-yard effort which flew just a couple of feet wide of goal. Moments later the Villa man was guilty of taking too much time off the ball when the hosts lost possession deep in their own territory. Not for the first time, hesitation caused the chance to go begging.

Further frustration followed when having been found in space by Luiz on the left, Targett volleyed a cross straight into the arms of Fernandez.

Other than picking the ball out of the net following Wissa’s goal Martinez had been a spectator but with 15 minutes to go the Argentina international again demonstrated why he is one of the best in the league, saving at full stretch from Onyeka after the midfielder had broken through.

But with seven minutes remaining Martinez was beaten, albeit at the second attempt, as Roerslev slammed home after the keeper had saved his first effort.

Villa’s response was almost instant, McGinn flicking Buendia’s pass into the path of Ings but while the striker’s shot pierced the legs of the defender, Fernandez was able to get down quickly and make the save before the rebound was hacked behind.

The keeper then kept out a Buendia header in stoppage time as Villa pushed for a leveller which would not arrive.

Teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka (Janelt 80), Canos (Ghoddos 54), Wissa, Toney Subs not used: Thompson, Stevens, Ajer, Bistrup, Baptiste, Forss, Cox (gk).