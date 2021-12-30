Gary McAllister: Aston Villa must be more ruthless

Gary McAllister

Villa have netted in all but one of seven matches since Steven Gerrard took charge last month.

But McAllister, in charge for the Boxing Day defeat to Chelsea with Gerrard isolating, concedes they need more of a cutting edge.

He said: “We spoke about it in the first half (against Chelsea).

"Even though we played some good football, when we got into the last decision-making part, of shooting or shifting to shoot, getting an end product, is where we lacked a little bit of imagination. That touch of quality which you need against those teams.

“Up to that part of the pitch we played some good football. But there has to be a shot, a cross, a little sliding pass. There has to be an outcome and that is something we are continually trying to work at.”

Getting the best out of summer signings Danny Ings and Emi Buendia will be key to an improvement over the second half of the season.

The pair played alongside top scorer Ollie Watkins against Chelsea and Gerrard and his coaching staff are convinced they can form a cohesive trio.

McAllister said: “I thought there were some good moments. It is still a work in progress, whether we play two behind one or one behind two, there are these little combinations we will try.

“It is small changes. I felt as much as we did not get many shots on target (against Chelsea) we looked a threat.”

Gerrard is due to return to Bodymoor Heath tomorrow ahead of Sunday's trip to Brentford.

McAllister continued: “What the players are being asked to do, I think they are enjoying it. When you watch them play, they look excited and trying to achieve.

“It is something we picked up over three-and-a-half years at Rangers. Steven obviously played at the highest level all of his career.